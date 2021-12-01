Gotham Knights Red Hood and Batgirl Join the McFarlane Toys Action

It is unclear what the story of Gotham Knights will tell, but we do know some will step up and take over the Batman legacy. Red Hood, Batgirl, Robin, and Nightwing are ready to show Gotham what they are made of. McFarlane Toys is bringing the four heroes to life as part of their massive DC Multiverse line. We have already seen Gotham Knights Robin and Nightwing (here), and now it's time for Batgirl and Red Hood to step into the spotlight. Red Hood will not come with any guns but two "bang-bang" swappable hand parts, while Batgirl gets a specialized baton. It is shown that both figures will have Chase Variants from McFarlane Toys as part of their Platinum Series, but no images showcase what they look like. Batgirl and Red Hood are set to release in February 2022, they are priced at $19.99, and pre-orders can be found right here.

"Jason Todd is an intense and volatile anti-hero. It all stems from dying a violent death and then being forcibly resurrected by one of Batman's most dangerous foes. He has trouble keeping his temper in check, but he will not hesitate to step into the line of fire when a friend is threatened. Red Hood wants crime to pay because Gotham City is built on a foundation of corruption, and he's been on the receiving end of it far too often."

"Jason has trained to reach the peak of human strength, and he's proficient in multiple combat techniques with all manner of weapons – both traditional and high-tech. After reconciling with the Batman Family, he has embraced Batman's non-lethal combat methods."

"Few people can match Barbara Gordon in terms of raw willpower and determination. Barbara has always been a person of action. In her mind, backing down is never an option. Having one of Gotham City's most well-known police commissioners as a father had a massive impact on her. Jim Gordon gave his life for Gotham, and now she wants to make sure it wasn't in vain. After a face-off that put Barbara in a wheelchair, she became Oracle, a powerful information and communications expert. With extensive training and rehabilitation, she recovered from her wounds, and returned to active duty as Batgirl."

"Barbara is highly trained in a variety of fighting styles, such as kickboxing, capoeira, and jiu-jitsu. Her signature weapon is the tonfa. Barbara also displays great skill when it comes to hacking or coding in computers and technological systems to dig for information."