Gotham Knights Nightwing and Robin Figures Arrive from McFarlane Toys

In a world without Batman, it is up to some of his apprentices to take up the mantle and save Gotham City. McFarlane Toys teased that they would be releasing a wave of figures based on the upcoming video game, Gotham Knight. That day has finally arrived where pre-orders have arrived, and kicking things off first is Nightwing and Robin. Both figures have 22 points of articulation, a design straight out of the game, and will come with their own unique weapon. Nightwing's has his escrima sticks that can be holstered on his back, while Tim Drake Robin has his bow staff. Each Gotham Knights figure features a new sculpt and design that any DC Comics fan can appreciate. The McFarlane Toys Gotham Knights Nightwing and Robin are priced at $19.99, and set to realize between January – February 2022. Pre-orders are live right here, and be on the lookout for Batgirl and Red Hood also coming soon.

"Dick Grayson is a natural leader, an optimist, and the most charismatic of the Batman Family. He grew up in an unorthodox but loving circus family, so he values close personal bonds. Dick believes that, for the fight to be worth it, there must be something real to fight for; and that something has always been other people. He was Batman's first protege before becoming a hero in his own right. Dick boasts mastery in acrobatics and is an expert at taking down enemies with his signature dual escrima sticks."

"Tim Drake may be the youngest of the Batman Family but he's also the smartest and a master of deductive reasoning. Tim is a true believer in Batman's mission and is motivated by the conviction that Gotham City needs a hero rather than by personal loss. Batman was a mentor of the highest caliber who personified the type of man Tim hopes to become. An expert fighter armed with his collapsible quarterstaff and skilled in the art of stealth, Tim also possesses a background in combined psychological warfare and behavioral sciences, all of which sets the stage for him to accomplish any mission."