Batman 1989 Lands at Beast Kingdom with New DAH Figure

Beast Kingdom has revealed their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure with the Caped Crusader coming to us from Tim Burton's Batman (1989). The 1/9th scale figure captures the Dark Knight from one of his iconic films and will stand 8" tall, fabric tailored outfit, and 20 points of articulation. Batman is loaded with detail, accessories, and swappable parts, which will include three different mouth pieces and a variety of hands. As for his bat-equipment, this will feature a variety of his signature batarangs, grapple gun, grappling hook with rope, bomb detonator, smoke bombs, and a figure stand. Beast Kingdom has also incorporated a posing wire into the fabric cape to allow for more dynamic poses. Price, release date, and pre-orders are not known at the moment, but Batman 1989 will be available here when he goes live.

"A cult classic, 1989 saw the unleashing of Tim Burton's 'Batman' to moviegoers who were until then only used to the camp 1960's television show. A new dark and otherworldly take on the character introduced fans to a new and broodier superhero. Played by the enigmatic Micheal Keaton, 1989's Batman brought to screen a troubled yet determined character that was ready to sacrifice it all to save Gotham city!"

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' proudly enters the world of Tim Burton's Batman with the release of a highly articulable DAH-056 1989 Batman. An action figure ready for the ultimate in posing possibilities with its 20 points of articulation, the DAH-056 gives fans the iconic suit using PVC to recreate the rubberized look. Coupled with the usage of real fabric and wiring for the cape, collectors can enjoy a highly detailed take on the classic design. Over 30 years ago, the classic bat logo was plastered across billboards the world over and then proudly displayed on Batman's armored chest, it is also here recreated in all its glory. In addition to a highly detailed suit, the set comes with a host of weapons and replaceable mouth sculpts to truly give fans their perfect posing scenario. Grappling guns, batarangs and more are all on full display."

DAH designed figure, with around 20 points of articulation

Three (3) replaceable mouth sculpts (Regular, angry, smiling)

Five (5) pairs of replacement hands (Fist, open, relaxed, gripping, dart gripping)

Suit made of PVC, with real fabric used for the cape

Three (3) small batarangs, one large batarang

Weapon accessories: Grappling gun (dismantlable), bomb detonator, 3 smoke bombs, large rope grappling hook, Batmobile pager