Green Bay Packers Gets Some Transformers Help from Hasbro

Energon has landed in some NFL stadiums and has created some new and impressive Transformers collaboration figures

Article Summary Transformers teams up with the NFL for new crossover figures featuring team-inspired designs.

Tundra Prime, inspired by the Green Bay Packers, transforms from robot to helmet in 23 steps.

Each figure includes team-themed accessories like a mini football and wearable helmet for display.

The first wave features Packers, Steelers, Cowboys, and Chiefs for $27.99, available now online.

Hasbro's Transformers × NFL collaboration keeps charging forward, and this time the spotlight shifts to the frozen tundra of Green Bay with Tundra Prime. Inspired by the Green Bay Packers, this Energon-powered bot stands 5.5 inches tall and transforms from a fully articulated robot. Prime is not much help on the battlefield, as he converts into a Packers football helmet in just 23 steps. This helmet is a perfect way to show your love for Transformers and the NFL, as it blends that classic Autobot engineering with the Packers' iconic green-and-gold colors.

Tundra Prime is part of the first wave of NFL collab figures and will hit the gridiron alongside Pittsburgh Steelers Steelsmash, Dallas Cowboys Starblitz, and KC-59 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Tundra Prime captures the legacy of football tradition while delivering a fresh Transformers twist and will come with a mini football and a wearable helmet accessory. This figure features new crossover-specific packaging and is a great mash-up that celebrates the passion of Green Bay Packers fans and Transformers, available for only $27.99. The entire first wave of NFL x Transformers figures is already up for purchase right now.

Transformers x NFL: Tundra Prime

"With intricate poseability and accessories like a mini football the figure can hold, and a mini helmet that the robot figure can wear, this unique collaborative action figure makes an awesome addition to any Transformers or NFL collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

OFFICIALLY LICENSED NFL TRANSFORMERS BOT: This Transformers figure, Tundra Prime, represents the Green Bay Packers and features team colors and themed accessories

Change the Transformers action figure from robot toy mode to helmet mode in 23 steps. Figure is 5.5 inches (14 cm) tall in robot mode

Figure comes with a mini helmet that the figure can wear in robot mode and a mini football accessory that the robot figure can hold

