Green Goblin Brings the Pain with New PCS Collectibles 1:6 Statue

Watch out, Spider-Man, Green Goblin is back in town as PCS Collectibles reveals their newest 1:6 Scale Diorama. This version of the iconic Spidey villain comes to us from the hit mobile RPG game, Marvel Future Revolution. Standing 19" tall, Green Goblin is shown on his glider as he takes to the skies with a burst of flame behind him while he holds two pumpkin bombs. The Future Revolution design features a more armored costume making him put up more of a fight for Spider-Man, and PCS Collectibles beautifully captures all of its detail. The Marvel Future Revolution Green Goblin 1:6 Scale Diorama is priced at $605. He is set to bring his master plan to New York once again between March – May 2023 and pre-orders are live right here. Check out this impressive statue below, and be sure to lookout for more PCS Collectibles Marvel Future Revolution statues to finish your collection.

"All my enemies will pay. And you're first, Spider!" Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Green Goblin 1:6 Scale Diorama, a dynamic Marvel collectible for fans of Spider-Man's ruthless archenemy. The Green Goblin 1:6 Scale Diorama measures 19" tall and 12" wide, inspired by the villain's appearance in the open-world action RPG MARVEL Future Revolution. Norman Osborn's evil alter ego grins with delight as his Goblin Glider cuts through the skies, leaving a burning trail of destruction in its wake. The rubble-covered base supports a truly gravity-defying pose as the villain races after Spider-Man in the heat of battle.

The Green Goblin 1:6 Scale Diorama is fully sculpted with dynamic motion and manic energy, based on the character's in-game model and uniquely redesigned costume. Norman's black and purple garb takes on a more technological appearance, with armored elements giving the villain added defenses against Spider-Man's attacks. A number of orange pumpkin bombs can be seen across the piece, including a pair on the glider's face, a pair holstered at his hip, and a pair in his hands, with green accents to show they are active and ready to be aimed at his enemies. Complete with his frightening green portrait, this is a must-have for gaming enthusiasts and Spider-Man statue collectors alike. Bombs away! Bring the Green Goblin 1:6 Scale Diorama by Premium Collectibles Studio home to your Marvel collection today.