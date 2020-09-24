Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe – Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

After Captain America: Winter Soldier, Marvel fans were looking for answers now more than ever. However, we had to look to the stars with the Marvel Cinematic Universe masterpiece with, The Guardians of the Galaxy. This was a very interesting choice of movie at the time, and many fans questioned it, and now it one of the more popular Marvel cinematic universe films. We saw a band of unique characters come together under stranger circumstances with a bigger problem at hand. The Marvel Cinematic Universe got bigger with this film and, with it, an even bigger wave of a Funko Pops. Let's not wait for any longer jump into the Milano and get cosmic with the Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe coverage with The Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Guardians of the Galaxy is the first MCU film that Funko really explored with a nice variety of characters. Besides the huge plethora of Rocket Raccoons and Groots, there were many more iconic characters from the film that made the cut. Let's start thing off first with the main man himself, Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, who got four Pops in this wave with the most recent release in 2020. The standard helmeted version of Star-Lord is up first, and the Pop design shows off his MCU costume. There was also an unmasked version that features the old Funko Pop design that was exclusive to Amazon. Box Lunch for a Star-Lord later on down the line that shows off Peter and his walkman, which is a new mold from Funko. Finally, in 2020, Amazon released the Infinity Saga Collector Corp box with a Glow-in-the-Dark Peter Quill with Power Stone. With Star-Lord out of the spotlight, other main leads had their time to shine with Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. Each character features that old school Pop body but is all adorable as ever with these designs.

The Guardians Pop wave does not end there as this is where Funko really started to shine with their exploration of other other characetrs outside of the main cast. Fans were greeted with other characters, the Collector, Nebula, Ronan, Yondu, and there is even a Stan Lee cameo Pop. Each played their role in the film and a worthy addition to the Pop line. With the debut of Thanos in the movie, he also got two Pops in this wave and it is the first 6" MCU Pop. Thanos has two variations with a regular and Entertainment Earth Glow-in-the-Dark version that is nicely done. One final character that I love to throw in my own personal collection is Cosmo the Dog. This dog had a quick cameo in the Marvel film, and of course, he plays a bigger role in the comics. Funko did release a Specialty Series for the telepathic canine, and it even features a Guardians of the Galaxy logo at the top.

The Guardians of the Galaxy is an excellent movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it opens our eyes to other superheroes outside of the Avengers and Earth. We usually take this time to take a look back at the film and pick some iconic characters we would love to see in the series if they continue to make more Pops for the line. With a nice variety of characters already selected, we did have a couple in mind that deserves at least one single Pop like John C. Reilly's Corpsman Dey, Nova Prime, Supernova, the Collector's servant Carina, and a Pop Ride featuring the Milano. This isn't the biggest lineup, but it would is nice to see what Funko would do with each character. While all of these Pops are mostly vaulted but collectors can start their own Funko Marvel collection here. With a nice variety of conventions throughout the year and the continuation of the MCU, I'm sure Funko will not miss any more opportunities this time around.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe.