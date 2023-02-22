Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Kraglin Marvel Legends Figure Revealed Get your collections ready as the new wave of figures for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has arrived including Kraglin!

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures is on the way from Hasbro as the next Marvel Studios film is on the horizon. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is arriving in May, and there is no better way to celebrate than with plenty of new collectibles. One of which is a a massive assortment of figures from the upcoming film, like the new Ravager Leader Kraglin. Kraglin has upgraded his status in the Ravagers since the passing of Yondu and even joined the heroes of Earth to battle Thanos. Hasbro now brings him to life with an impressive Marvel Legends figure with photo-real head sculpt, great detail, and plenty of accessories. Kraglin does feature his new "fin" design which comes with a sweet whistling arrow effect. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wave is set for a Spring 2023 release; they are all priced at $24.99. Pre-orders for the wave are set to arrive today at 1 PM EST here and at most online retailers.

The Infamous Ravager, Kraglin, is Comes to Hasbro

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES KRAGLIN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Former first mate of Yondu, and Ravager who fought alongside the Avengers against Thanos, Kraglin sets off with the Guardians to protect the galaxy. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES KRAGLIN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Kraglin figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure, 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including arrow accessory, and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

