Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Nebula Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Hot Toys is back with their latest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 figure as Nebula joins the impressive 1/6 line

Hot Toys is continuing to bring the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to life. We have already seen Star-Lord, Groot, and Rocket & Cosmo. It looks like Nebula is now joining the space crew as Hot Toys debuts her newest 1/6 scale figure. Capturing her appearance from Guardians 3, Nebula is ready to save the galaxy like never before. She is depicted in the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 outfits and is loaded with detail. She will come with three different interchangeable arms, allowing Nebula to have the right tool for the job. Hot Toys has even added her Wing Pack from her fight sequence with Adam Warlock; it wouldn't be too far off to expect a 1/6 Scae Adam Warlock in the future. This new heroic version of Nebula is here to stay, and Hot Toys has faithfully brought her to life right off the screen. She will be a welcome addition to any Guardians collection, and fans can expect her in December 2024. She is priced at $285, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Hot Toys Nebula

"The Guardians of the Galaxy calls for the final tour. Since helping the Avengers defeat her adoptive father, Nebula has become a full-fledged member of the Guardians of the Galaxy who show her the true meaning of family. She has been through some significant physical changes since her last appearance in the holiday special, now with a new arm, more reminiscent of a human arm compared to her skeletal, robotic limb seen in any previous MCU productions. Adding onto the collection inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, Hot Toys is presenting a brand-new 1/6th scale collectible figure of Nebula to join the gang."

"The screen-accurate figure is beautifully crafted based on Nebula's latest appearance in the movie, featuring a newly developed head sculpt with pronounced cybernetics details, a specialized body highlighting Nebula's prosthetic arm revealing intricate mechanical parts, striking paint applications showing shades of blue and purple for her skin, a navy-blue and red combat suit with the Guardians emblem, weapons that are interchangeable with her upgraded arm such as a giant blaster, sword, and laser drill, a wing pack to recreate the face-off scene with Adam Warlock, and a movie themed figure stand. Recruit Nebula figure to complete missions one more time!"

The Nebula Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with blue and purple skin texture

Screen-accurate facial expression with detailed mechanical design

Specially applied metallic black-colored painting on mechanical arm

Newly developed body with over 28 points of articulations

Approximately 29.5 cm tall

Four (4) pieces of interchangeable hands (right with glove) including: One (1) pair of open hands One (1) pair of fists

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) navy-blue and red combat suit with emblem on chest

One (1) black belt

One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons:

One (1) giant blaster (interchangeable with left forearm)

One (1) sword (interchangeable with left forearm)

One (1) laser drill (interchangeable with left forearm)

Accessories:

One (1) chest armor with wing pack (attachable to figure)

Specially designed figure stand with movie logo and character name

