Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star-Lord 1/6 Scale Hot Toys Revealed Peter Quill is joining Hot Toys as they debut their latest 1/6 scale figure from the latest MCU film; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Hot Toys has just revealed their next 1/6 scale Marvel Studios figure from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We have already seen Groot (here) as well as the fun two-pack featuring Rocket and Cosmo (here). The leader of the Guardians has now arrived as the one, and only Star-Lord comes to life. Peter Quill will have a very impressive head sculpt, perfectly capturing Chris Pratt's likeness. Hot Toys has also included the eye rolling feature, allowing for even more poses without multiple heads. On top of that, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Star-Lord will come with his headphones, his signature blasters, blaster effects, swappable hands, and a display base. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. team is slowly coming to life, and it will be exciting to see them all together. Pre-orders are set to arrive today through Sideshow Collectibles right here with a Q4 2024 release.

Head to Space with Hot Toys New Star-Lord Figure

"We were gone for quite a while, but no matter what happens next, the galaxy still needs its guardians." – Star-Lord. Peter Quill is still heartbroken over the loss of his universe's Gamora after a number of year, but he and the gang from the Guardians must reunite for another outing to save their beloved friend! This epic adventure is promised be the most thrilling one of all times with tons of emotions here and there. Inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Hot Toys is excited to reveal the new 1/6th scale collectible figure features Star-Lord, the captain of the Guardians who has a passionate love for his family and friends to take fans on the final space tour!"

"The screen-accurate Star-Lord figure is crafted based on Star-Lord portrayed by Chris Pratt, includes a newly developed head sculpt that captures his iconic expression, comes with separate rolling eyeballs for adjustable eye sight. The highly-poseble figure shows attention to details on the navy blue team outfit with the Guardians emblem on chest, also on weapons and accessories such as a pair of blasters and shooting effects, a portable music player for awesome mix, and a figure display base. You can't miss out on the Leader of the Guardians in this epic journey!"

The 1/6th scale Star-Lord Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs system

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, skin texture and beard

Short brown curly hair sculpture

Specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31 cm tall

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of blaster holding hands One (1) pair of finger point hands One (1) pair of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) navy-blue and red combat suit with emblem on chest

One (1) pair of blue pants with blaster holsters

One (1) black belt

One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons:

Two (2) blasters

Accessories: