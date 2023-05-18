Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star-Lord 1/6 Scale Hot Toys Revealed
Peter Quill is joining Hot Toys as they debut their latest 1/6 scale figure from the latest MCU film; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Hot Toys has just revealed their next 1/6 scale Marvel Studios figure from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We have already seen Groot (here) as well as the fun two-pack featuring Rocket and Cosmo (here). The leader of the Guardians has now arrived as the one, and only Star-Lord comes to life. Peter Quill will have a very impressive head sculpt, perfectly capturing Chris Pratt's likeness. Hot Toys has also included the eye rolling feature, allowing for even more poses without multiple heads. On top of that, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Star-Lord will come with his headphones, his signature blasters, blaster effects, swappable hands, and a display base. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. team is slowly coming to life, and it will be exciting to see them all together. Pre-orders are set to arrive today through Sideshow Collectibles right here with a Q4 2024 release.
Head to Space with Hot Toys New Star-Lord Figure
"We were gone for quite a while, but no matter what happens next, the galaxy still needs its guardians." – Star-Lord. Peter Quill is still heartbroken over the loss of his universe's Gamora after a number of year, but he and the gang from the Guardians must reunite for another outing to save their beloved friend! This epic adventure is promised be the most thrilling one of all times with tons of emotions here and there. Inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Hot Toys is excited to reveal the new 1/6th scale collectible figure features Star-Lord, the captain of the Guardians who has a passionate love for his family and friends to take fans on the final space tour!"
"The screen-accurate Star-Lord figure is crafted based on Star-Lord portrayed by Chris Pratt, includes a newly developed head sculpt that captures his iconic expression, comes with separate rolling eyeballs for adjustable eye sight. The highly-poseble figure shows attention to details on the navy blue team outfit with the Guardians emblem on chest, also on weapons and accessories such as a pair of blasters and shooting effects, a portable music player for awesome mix, and a figure display base. You can't miss out on the Leader of the Guardians in this epic journey!"
The 1/6th scale Star-Lord Collectible Figure specially features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs system
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, skin texture and beard
- Short brown curly hair sculpture
- Specialized body with over 30 points of articulations
- Approximately 31 cm tall
- Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relax hands
- One (1) pair of blaster holding hands
- One (1) pair of finger point hands
- One (1) pair of gesture hands
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) navy-blue and red combat suit with emblem on chest
- One (1) pair of blue pants with blaster holsters
- One (1) black belt
- One (1) pair of black boots
Weapons:
- Two (2) blasters
Accessories:
- One (1) portable music player with headset
- Two (2) shooting effect (attachable to blasters)
- Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate and movie logo