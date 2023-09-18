Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: disney, hot toys, the nightmare before christmas

Halloween Awaits with The Nightmare Before Christmas Cosbi Collection

Get ready to add some fright to your collection with Hot Toys new The Nightmare Before Christmas Cosbi series

Hot Toys is ready for Halloween as they return fans to Halloween Town with their new The Nightmare Before Christmas Cosbi figures. This collection features a diverse lineup of beloved characters from the movie, with nine figures, including a Mystery Cosbi release. Whether you're a casual fan or a dedicated collector, these figures are sure to add a touch of spookiness and charm to your display. Three versions of The Pumpkin King himself are featured with open arms, scary face, and suited up as Sandy Claws. The Nightmare Before Christmas Cosbi set also includes the ghost dog Zero along with the ragdoll Sally as she sits upon a tombstone.

Of course, The Nightmare Before Christmas is not finished without an Oogie Boogie who is ready to get those bugs crawling. Hot Toys has also included a couple of special edition releases, like pastel versions of Jack and Sally. On top of that, Disney and Tim Burton fans will be able to light up the night with the chance of getting a Glow in the Dark Oogie Boogie. Each of these spooky figures measures 3-4" tall, making sure collectors can embrace the spooky festivities of Halloween Town perfectly. Pre-orders are not live as most Cosbi releases are overseas by all things Hot Toys can be found here.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas has earned a special place in the hearts of fans of both Halloween and Christmas. This Halloween, Hot Toys presents to anyone who has ever wanted to be part of the Halloween Town – "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Cosbi Collection. The Nightmare Before Christmas Cosbi Collection features the four signature icons from Halloween Town."

"The Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, open his arms, welcoming you to join their celebration of the holiday. He has also put on a scary face, wanting to make you scream in his town of Halloween. Santa Jack Skellington is carrying his Sandy's sack, what is inside the gift bag? The elegant Sally on the other hand sits on a tombstone with her basket. Mischievous Oogie Boogie is dancing off with his canny grin. Meanwhile, Zero with a pumpkin on its muzzle is guiding you the way through the spooky part of the town!"

"This time, we have also made a special color version for Jack and Sally! Both of them are in a pearl-liked color, making them one of your favorite ceramic decoration finds. Oogie Boogie (Glow in the Dark) will surprise you as a mystery Cosbi. What's more! Zero, Sally and Sally in special color will come with a special theme base. Each random package box includes an approximately 7.5 – 9.5 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters and a special collection card, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Pick up the Hot Toys Cosbi Collection of the Halloween favorite since 1993. The Nightmare Before Christmas Cosbi Collection will be the best companion of yours this fall!"

