Halloween Town Awaits with Dr. Squatch x Nightmare Before Christmas

Get ready to step into the world of The Nightmare Before Christmas as Dr. Squatch has unveiled their newest soap collab

Article Summary Dr. Squatch launches a Nightmare Before Christmas soap collab, bringing spooky scents to your shower routine.

Skellington’s Suds blends brandy plum, pumpkin spice, black vanilla, and chestnut for a festive, eerie aroma.

Oogie Boogie’s Brew features roasted pistachio, zesty ginger, and tonka bean for a mischievous Halloween vibe.

Choose from Ghoul Tidings 2-Pack or Season’s Creepings 4-Pack, with individual bars for subscribers at $6.

Get ready to be spooky with Dr. Squatch's newest release with The Nightmare Before Christmas. New bars are here that capture both fright and festivity, featuring fun from Jack Skellington and Ogie Boogie. Up first is Skellington's Suds, which captures that whimsical creepiness of Jack with brandy plum and pumpkin spice, cozy black vanilla, and chestnut. This unusual but magical fusion of Halloween eeriness is comforted by some Christmas warmth.

On the darker, mischievous side, Dr. Squatch has unleashed the Oogie Boogie's Brew, which channels that trickster energy with some bold smells of roasted pistachio, zesty ginger, and warm tonka bean. Smell like these Halloween Kings these upcoming Fall months with Dr. Squatch with the Ghoul Tidings 2-Pack at $16 or the Season's Creepings 4-Pack at $32. Subscribers can even snag individual bars for $6, making your shower a mischievous, merry, and magically clean experience. Be sure to check out all of Dr. Squatch's other impressive collars with SpongeBob, Ford, and Marvel Comics, with more coming soon! Boo!

Dr. Squatch Embraces the Power of The Nightmare Before Christmas

"Embrace the holiday chaos with the scary merry scent of Skellington's Suds, where haunting notes of brandy plum & pumpkin spice, along with cozy, cheery black vanilla & chestnut blend the magic of Halloween and Christmas together. Crafted with Coconut Oil, Pumice and Bone Flower Extract, you'll be the Pumpkin King of clean while smelling hauntingly holly jolly. "

"Scare stink straight with the frightful frost of Oogie Boogie's Brew, possessed by the mischievous soul of Disney's Oogie Boogie. Made with Coconut Oil, Pumice, and Wormwood Extract, scents of bold roasted pistachio, zesty ginger, and a smooth blend of warm tonka bean give you a wicked charm.Skellington's Suds and Oogie Boogie's Brew are available in a Ghoul Tidings 2-Pack and Season's Creepings 4-pack."

