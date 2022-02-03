Harley Quinn Red, White, and Black Returns via McFarlane Toys

One of the more popular lines from DC Collectibles was their Batman Black & White and Harley Quinn Red, White, and Black statues. These unquiet pieces capture a variety of different Batmen and versions of Harley Quinn with a very simple color scheme. It was a sad day when both lines ended with (at the time) DC Direct dissolving. However, with the help of McFarlane Toys, some of these lines are back, and it looks like some of the previous unrelated statues are making their return. Harley Quinn's line is back with this amazing 7" tall statue that features artwork from Amanda Connor. The limited edition DC Collectibles tradition continues as she will only come in at 5,000 pieces worldwide. Each statue is individually numbered and is loaded with detail and a red, white, and black color scheme to flow with the Harley Quinn design.

It is exciting news that the Harley Quinn Red, White, and Black line is back, and I hope that McFarlane Toys and DC Direct keep them coming. Quinn has only risen in popularity in the past couple of years, so it all be sweet to see new versions of her come to statue format. Whether you are a fans of the original line-up or want to start on the ground floor then this is the perfect statue to start that and she is set to release in March 2022 for $99.99. The DC Comics Red White & Black Limited Edition Statue is up for pre-order now and located right here.

"This red, white, and black version of Harley Quinn brings vibrant life to this fun design straight from the pages of Amanda Conner's run on Harley Quinn comics. Conner and Quinn are a match made in heaven, so don't miss your chance to own this latest piece in the Harley Quinn Red, White & Black statue line."

Product Features

Approximately 7.05 inches (17.9cm)

Made of polystone

Limited edition of 5,000 pieces

Individually numbered

Based on the art of Amanda Connor