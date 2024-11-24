Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Gentle Giant Unveils New Star Wars Snowtrooper Milestones Statue

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new selection of collectibles including the arrival of a new Star Wars Milestone Statue

Article Summary Gentle Giant Ltd. unveils an exclusive Snowtrooper statue from Star Wars available in limited numbers.

Cold Weather Assault Stormtroopers, or Snowtroopers, first featured in The Empire Strikes Back.

The 13” statue captures authentic details from the Snowtroopers' armor to their survival gear.

Pre-orders are open now for this $200 masterpiece, limited to just 1,000 pieces, releasing in Q3 2025.

Deploy into action with Gentle Giant Ltd. as they announce their newest Star Wars Milestones Statue. The Snowtroopers have arrived with a new limited edition statue that will surely bring the first to your collection. Officially known as Cold Weather Assault Stormtroopers, these soldiers are Imperial forces that were designed for extreme cold environments. They first appeared on screen with Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), during the Galactic Empire's ground assault on the Rebel Alliance's Echo Base on the icy planet Hoth. The Snowtroopers wear a very distinct white insulated armor with climate-controlled bodysuits, polarized visors, and breather units for icy, low-oxygen conditions.

They are equipped with an E-11 blaster rifle and survival gear to help them operate in these harsh environments. Now, Gentle Giant Ltd brings these icy soldiers front and center with a new 13" tall Star Wars statue. Limited to only 1000 pieces, this Snowtrooper is packed with detail as they survey their next snow planet with blaster and binoculars in hand. Everything from the wrinkles of the sculpted cloth to the intricate details of his winter equipment, this statue is nicely crafted and ready o stop some Rebel Scum. Star Wars fans can bring this bad boy home in Q3 2025 for a mighty $200, and pre-orders are already live.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – Snowtrooper Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Snowtroopers are on the hunt for Rebels, and they may have found some! Standing on a snowy, rocky landscape, this 1/6 scale statue of an Imperial Snowtrooper holds a pair of binoculars in his hand and a rifle at his side, while the fabric of his uniform flaps in the wind. Measuring approximately 13 inches tall, this resin sculpture features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It is limited to only 1,000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box."

