Harvey Dent Becomes Two-Face Once Again with McFarlane Toys Gotham’s White Knight goes dark as The Dark Knight Trilogy comes to life once again with McFarlane Toys latest Multiverse wave

The world of The Dark Knight Trilogy is coming to McFarlane Toys with a unique wave of figures. Four figures are on the way from the infamous Christopher Nolan trilogy with a Build-A-Figure with Bane from The Dark Knight Rises. Harvey Dent is one of the lucky few to arrive from this wave as Gotham's White Knight has fallen. After the loss of Rachel and sustaining burns to the left side of his body, Two-Face has arrived and wants revenge. This gruesome villain has been faithfully recreated from The Dark Knight, and McFarlane packed into the detail. No accessories are included, but one of his hands does feature his signature double sided coin, allowing him to make his own luck. Batman fans will not want to miss out on this figure, and the whole The Dark Knight Trilogy set is priced at $24.99 each and set for April 2023. Pre-orders for Two-Face are already live, and DC Comics fans can find him right here.

"Heads…You Live, Tails…You Die." – Harvey Dent (Two-Face)

"A prominent and well-educated District Attorney, Harvey Dent fought valiantly to uphold the law and make the city a better place. In any other city, it would have worked. Not in Gotham— a place where greed and corruption stretch from the depths of Crime Alley to the shimmering heights of the mayor's office. Dent's spiral into Gotham's madness came swiftly after a criminal threw acid into his face, leaving half of it horribly scarred. Seeking refuge in the underbelly of Gotham, the name Harvey Dent and all the good it stood for was lost… and Two-Face rose from the darkness.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off The Dark Knight Trilogy

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of The Dark Knight Trilogy Build-a line will assemble Bane

Two-Face comes with Bane build-a figure torso and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures