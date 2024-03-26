Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: alice cooper, McFarlane Toys

School's Out with McFarlane's New Alice Cooper Music Maniacs Figure

McFarlane Toys has just unveiled their new Music Maniacs: Metal line fearing iconic artists from the world of Metal like Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper, the undisputed king of shock rock, has been captivating audiences for decades. Featuring electrifying performances and macabre stage theatrics, there is No More, Mr. Nice Guy here, and McFarlane Toys has captured just that. That is right, McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand new selection of action figures with their new Music Maniacs Metal line. Alice Cooper is kicking that new line of 6" figures as he asks collectors to "Feed My Frankenstein." School's Out with this slick release that captures this cultural icon and musical legend in one of his signature stage looks.

Wearing a top hat, snake, and bloody outfit, this figure is ready to drip some Poison into your bloodstream. This new line of figures will stand 6 inches tall and will feature 12 points of articulation. Alice Cooper will come with a nice set of accessories, including a boa constrictor, a microphone, and a mega display piece. It does appear that McFarlane Toys Music Maniacs: Metal figures will also include an art card, and he will be limited with each figure coming with its own numbered certificate of authenticity. Alice Cooper will be limited to only 8,000 pieces and is priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are already live online at stores like McFarlane Toys Store with a May 2024 release.

Alice Cooper (Music Maniacs Metal)

"Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he's best known for."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure featuring ALICE COOPER likeness

Designed with up to 12 points of articulation for posing and play

Accessories include boa constrictor, microphone and mic stand display base

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity

Showcased in Music Maniacs themed window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Music Maniacs Metal Figures

