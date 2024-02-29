Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, hiya toys

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Re-Evolved Godzilla Arrives from Hiya

Hoya Toys is back with a new Exquisite Basic Series figure as they unveil their new Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire figure

Article Summary Legendary Pictures' Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire features a team-up against Hollow Earth threats.

Hiya Toys releases a 7” tall Re-evolved Godzilla figure from the new movie for collector fans.

The figure, priced at $50.99 for June 2024, is detailed with articulated joints for dynamic posing.

Pre-orders for this PX Previews Exclusive are now available at select online and local retailers.

It is time for a new era of titans as Legendary Pictures is bringing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to theaters this year. The Monsterverse continues to grow with some impressive new releases like the new Apple TV Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series. As this new film unfolds, the two titans of Earth are back as a new threat rises from Hollow Earth. Unlike King of the Monsters, Godzilla and Kong are teaming up for this movie, and the King of the Monsters is even getting a new look. Hiya Toys is now bringing that new Re-evolved design to their HIYA Exquisite Basic Series for a brand new 7" tall figure.

The New Empire awaits with this new fully articulated beast that recreates his newly designed armored skin from the movie. A lot of detail went into the beauty, and he will be a nice new addition for those fans of the Monsterverse out there. Fanatics will be able to purchase the Re-evolved Godzilla x Kong figure for $50.99 with a June 2024 release. He will be a PX Previews Exclusive, and pre-orders can be found online and at your Local Comic Book Store. Be sure to check out some of the other Exquisite Basic Series figures from Hiya to really bring the Monsterverse home for the ultimate titan showdown.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series Godzilla Re-evolved Version

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire coming to theaters. This time, it thrusts Kong and Godzilla into a colossal confrontation with an unknown menace lurking within our world. Exploring deeper into origins of Titans. Stands at 180mm, based on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, delicately recreating the armour-skin of Godzilla. Features multiple joints throughout the body, ensuring an authentic appearance while providing a wide range of articulation, including an articulated tail for posing and display in collections."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!