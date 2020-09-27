Star Wars HasLabs The Mandalorian Razor Crest Fully Funded

On Friday, Hasbro finally unveiled their upcoming Star Wars HasLabs campaign. Ever since the success of Jabba's Sail Barge, collectors were wondering what would catch the eye of Hasbro next and make it to the HasLabs realm. All surprises were revealed as we are headed to the Outer Rim with the iconic ship, Razor Crest, from The Mandalorian. With so much popularity from the Vintage Collection and The Mandalorian figures, it was not a big surprise to see but was defiantly a shock. The backer limit to fully fund it was 6,000 backers and at $349.99 a pop that is no big task. However, Star Wars fans are dedicated and persistent and in just two days the whole campaign has been backed! The Razor Crest will be starting production and is set to release in Fall 2021 but the campaign does not stop there.

Even though the goal was hit the camping is still up and running until November 9th and to keep the incentive going Hasbro has unlocked a new backer tier. Just like previous HasLab campaigns or even the new Marvel Legends Sentinel, there are 2 unlockable collectible tiers if the backers can hit it. The next goal is 8,000 backers with the unlocking of a space pod that will fit a figure inside. This is not a big reward but it will be a nice addition to the total ship. The Mandalorian continues to pick up heat and this is a collectible dedicated fan will not want to miss out on. You will be able to back it here and have until November to get your order in. If the ship doesn't hold you over then the one-of-a-kind Beskar Armor Mandalorian with fabric cap might. Check out the new escape pod below as well as specs for the upcoming ship that will collectors' newest bounty. This is the Way.

"Fans. It is happening! The newest Star Wars HasLab campaign – Star Wars The Vintage Collection Razor Crest – is officially funded and will be going into production! But we're not stopping there! Now that our initial backer goal is met, take a look at what we'll be adding to this offering if we reach 8k backers! But we only have until 11:59pm ET on November 9, 2020 to add this unlock. Head over to Hasbro Pulse to back the project."

Explore the Outer Rim with the Razor Crest

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Razor Crest

HasLab is back with another exciting new creation – the HasLab Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest.

If this campaign is successfully backed, the offering will include:

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest vehicle

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch The Mandalorian Figure in Beskar armor with a one-of-a-kind soft goods cape

This crowdfund project will run from September 25th, 2020 to 11:59pm ET on November 9th, 2020. If successful, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2021.

"The Specs – This Vintage Collection Razor Crest is designed to be compatible with all of the Vintage scale figures. To do so, we had to make this thing pretty big. It's going to be 30 inches long (with the main cannons), 20 inches wide, and 10.5 inches tall when it's sitting on the landing gear. That makes this one of the largest Vintage Collection vehicles we've ever made. But it's not just about size with this one. When we decided to create this, we wanted to keep with the principles of The Vintage Collection and make sure there were plenty of highly detailed features that made this as close to screen accurate as we could get for one epic display piece."

The cockpit opens to reveal a fully detailed interior with three seats that fit Vintage Collection figures

Detachable engines and removeable hull panels to recreate the season 1 scenes of the Jawas breaking down the ship for scrap

A weapons locker with included, removeable, show-inspired weapons accessories to make sure your figures are always ready for whatever the galaxy throws at them

A carbon freezing chamber and cargo hold with cargo netting

Bounty hunters can make an entrance — or a fast exit — with opening rear and side doors and lowering ramps

Removeable landing gear

Bunk area with space for a figure to hide

"These are just some of the features you can expect in The Vintage Collection Razor Crest. Oh yeah, and we're including a brand-new figure: the Mandalorian himself adorned in his Beskar armor, along with a one-of-a-kind soft-goods cape, so he can be easily placed in the cockpit."

"Join the Hunt – The Razor Crest is going to be an iconic addition to the Star Wars Vintage Collection… and to your shelves. It can only be funded if we reach 6,000 backers by November 9, 2020. But we don't want to stop there. We have 2 tiers to unlock once we reach our initial backer goal! If successful, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2021. Join us for this incredible opportunity as we bring the latest piece of Star Wars history into the Vintage Collection. This is the way!"