Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, star wars, transformers

Hasbro Announces the Return of Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 on September 22

Get ready for the return of Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 as the online festivities return on September 22 and panels have been unveiled

Hasbro Pulse Con is back for 2023 as Hasbro announces the new online festivities kick off on September 22. These online conventions are filled with reveals, special guests, panels, and, of course, exclusive collectibles. Hasbro Pulse Con will start at 11 AM EST on 9/22 and will go till 4 PM EST on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel, filling fans days with some sweet content. The hosts of this year's event consist of popular YouTube Creators Dan Larson of Secret Galaxy and Thew Adams (@toygrind). Panels have been revealed already with Power Rangers, Dungeons & Dragons, G.I. Joe, Transformers, Magic: The Gathering, Marvel Legends, and Star Wars. Sadly, some of Hasbro's other toy lines, like Indiana Jones or Fortnite, did not make the cut, which is disappointing. The Indiana Jones Adventure Series only kicked off last year, and the line is already starting to vanish. Maybe Hasbro Pulse Con will have more insight, but fans can check out a sneak peek of the panels below and more about the program here.

"Below is a peek inside the brand panels on TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, POWER RANGERS, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, along with premier collaboration brands Marvel and Star Wars™.

Marvel Join Marvel product experts from Hasbro for exciting reveals and announcements during the 2023 Pulse Con Marvel Legends Series panel. This year's panel promises never-before-seen Marvel figures from Hasbro, and will feature Hasbro's Dwight, Ryan and Dan to discuss exciting news around the popular Marvel Legends product line from Hasbro.

Star Wars During this panel, fans can join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams, including Jing, Chris, Priya, Emily, and Eric as they talk about the popular Star Wars line from Hasbro, including the Black Series and the Vintage Collection. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro's latest action figure and premium roleplay offerings from throughout the saga. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises…



Magic: The Gathering Find out what's coming soon from Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair. Join Wizards of the Coast's Senior Business Manager Emily and Global Product Marketing Manager Steve as they reveal new cards and upcoming collaborations between Hasbro and Magic: The Gathering.



TRANSFORMERS We're kicking off a momentous celebration of product: 40 years of Transformers products! Join the Hasbro Transformers Marketing and Design teams as they unite over the next chapter of the Transformers Legacy Generations line. The festivities continue as we will induct a new member to our Hall of Fame – quite a legendary human.



G.I. JOE Yo Joe! It's always a good time for Emily, Lenny, and Tony to discuss new top-secret and exciting reveals from the G.I. JOE Classified Series. You won't want to miss this Pulse Con panel, including a special appearance from our fantastic toy photographer Matthew Cohen (@shootingthegalaxy).



Power Rangers Ranger Nation – Tune in for the Power Rangers panel at Pulse Con with Emily and Jordan. You don't want to miss out on all the exciting toy news and a sneak peek of the highly anticipated "Power Rangers Cosmic Fury" series, which will have a special guest appearance by Executive Producer Simon Bennett. It's going to be morphinominal!



Dungeons & Dragons Find out what's just released and coming in the next few months from D&D, including fan-favorite themes revisited. Hasbro's Marketing Manager Emily shares the excitement of the newest supplements for the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game."



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!