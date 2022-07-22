Hasbro Debuts Dungeons & Dragons Gelatinous Cube for Your 6" Figures

It has a big couple of weeks for Dungeons & Dragons fandom, starting with the return of Stranger Things Season 4. The Hellfire Club has sparked something, and to make it even better, the trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has dropped. Chris Pine adventures await us in the first live-action blockbuster film, and it looks great! To pump D&D fans up even more, Hasbro has unveiled their new D&D Golden Archive figure line giving collectors a new set 6" action figures to collect. It looks like this line is inspired by the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves film, and up first is the Gelatinous Cube! That is right your 6" figures are in trouble and can be placed in this translucent cube that is loaded with accessories. A unique stand is included to allow your Dungeons & Dragons and other figures to be displayed in frozen positions inside. The Dungeons & Dragons Gelatinous Cube is priced at $33.99 and set for a March 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find pre-orders here. Stay tuned for more D&D figure reveals from Hasbro as they come, and you know they will

"Watch out, it's a Gelatinous Cube! This 6-inch-scale collectible is compatible with D&D 6-Inch figures that can be posed out inside with the "invisible" stand. It includes 14 snap-in accessories to add to the scene. This cubic collector figure will probably look cool in your display, looking menacingly over your other Golden Archive figures. Figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.

OPEN THE DOORS TO THE GOLDEN ARCHIVE. These 6-inch scale, premium action figures and collectibles are inspired by Dungeons & Dragons lore and entertainment from nearly 50 years. Featuring the deco, articulation, and poseability one expects from Hasbro collectible figures with the characters, classes, and species you love from D&D."

Includes: 6 cube panels for assembly into figure, 14 accessories, stand, and instructions.

