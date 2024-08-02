Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Gamer Edition Transformers: War for Cybertron Ratchet

A new Gamer Edition figure is on the way from Hasbro as they debut their new Transformers: War for Cybertron Ratchet figure

Article Summary Hasbro introduces new Studio Series Gamer Edition Ratchet from Transformers: War for Cybertron video game.

Transformable Ratchet figure stands 6.5" tall, converts to Cybertronian sports car in 28 steps.

Features iconic weapons including his arm cannon and Energon Axe for ultimate battle display.

Set for November 2024 release, pre-orders live at $34.99, includes backdrop for display.

The Autobot needs help, and Rachet is answering the call with a brand new Studios Series from Hasbro. Coming to life from the hit video game Transformers: War for Cybertron, the medic Autobot known as Ratchet is ready for action. Returning fans to the plant of Cybertron, Transformers fans get to witness and play the legendary battle between Optimus Prime and his heroes, who are going against the deadly fury of Megatron and the Deceptions. Hasbro has been slowly bringing more non-movie Studio Series figures to life, and video game releases like this are a nice touch. Inspired by his appearance in the game, Ratchet stands 6.5" tall and will convert into a Cybertronian sports car in just 28 steps. Use his arm cannon or get physical with his Energon Axe, and be sure to use the included backdrop for some fun display ideas. The Transformers: War from Cybertron Ratchet is priced at $34.99. He is set for a November 2024 release, and pre-orders are live.

Transformers: War for Cybertron 09 Ratchet

"Bring the epic action from the Transformers video games into your collection with the Studio Series Deluxe Class 09 Gamer Edition Ratchet action figure, inspired by the Transformers: War for Cybertron video game! Transformers Studio Series Gamer Edition toys are collectible action figures that feature video game-inspired details and accessories."

TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON RATCHET: This Studio Series 09 Gamer Edition Ratchet action figure is highly articulated for posability and features video game-inspired deco and details

TRANSFORMERS TOYS STUDIO SERIES VOYAGER CLASS: This 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) collectible action figures is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series toy features classic conversion between robot and Cybertronian sports car modes in 28 steps

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays the Studio Series Ratchet figure in the Iacon Attack scene

