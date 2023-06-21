Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, rise of the beasts, trnasformers

Hasbro Debuts New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Mirage Figure

The battle between Autobots and Decepticons rages on and Hasbro continues to bring the Transformers action to life with new collectibles

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has arrived, giving fans a new live action story with a Beast Wars twist. A new set of Autobots are taking to the stage this time, including Mirage, being one of the leads. Voiced by Pete Davidson, this wise-cracking bot is ready to shine and help the human Noah out of some trouble. Hasbro is continuing to expand their Transformers Studio Series line for Rise of the Beast and Mirage has finally arrived. Coming in at 4.5" tall, Mirage will convert from robot to Porsche 911 Carrera mode in just 25 steps. He will come with some live-action detail and an arm cannon to help him in any battle. If you loved Rise of the Beast, then this Autobot needs to be in your collection, and he is priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are live right here, and Mirage is set to save the day in December 2023.

A New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Figure Arrives

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class 105 Autobot Mirage action figure, inspired by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts! Mirage and Noah speed through the streets of New York City to outrun the police. Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the action figure from robot to Porsche 911 Carrera mode in 25 steps and pose the Autobot Mirage toy in the included New York City Getaway removable backdrop scene."

Includes figure, accessory, removable backdrop, and instructions.

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS AUTOBOT MIRAGE: This Transformers Studio Series 105 Autobot Mirage action figure for boys and girls is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES DELUXE CLASS: This 4.5-inch collectible action figures is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy for 8 year old boys and girls features classic conversion between robot and Porsche 911 Carrera modes in 25 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with an arm cannon accessory that attaches to the Autobot Mirage figure in both modes

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays Autobot Mirage figure in the New York City Getaway scene. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!