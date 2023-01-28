DC Comics Aqualad Joins the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys McFarlane Toys is back and is continuing to expand their 7” Page Puncher line with a brand new figure as DC Comics Aqualad has arrived

It is time for a new generation of heroes to arrive, and McFarlane Toys is here to help. Releasing as part of McFarlane Toys new DC Comics Page Punchers line, Aqualad is here and ready for action. Aqualad joins Aquaman to take on his father, Black Manta, as he brings the fight to Atlantis. This figure is nicely sculpted and features a more modern take on the popular DC Comics character. Aqualad will come with two water swords, a display base and will get his own variant comic for the Page Puncher exclusive Aquaman comic from DC Comics. This figure will be necessary for Teen Titans fans to help grow your DC collection. Aqualad will release alongside Aquaman, Black Manta, and Ocean Master for this wave, and all are priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are already live right here with the set expected to release in March 2023.

Assemble the Teen Titans as Aqualad Joins the Fight

"A natural born leader and level-headed team player, Kaldur'ahm is an Atlantean/human hybrid who possesses the power to control and form water into solid constructs. Much like his mentor Aquaman, Kaldur was raised not knowing who his real parents were—something that, it turns out, may have been for the better, considering his biological father is Black Manta, Arthur's sworn enemy. Pulled between not only the worlds of land and sea, but between those of good and evil itself, Kaldur, or Jackson Hyde as he's known by his adoptive human parents, has striven to make sure his legacy does not define him."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Aqualad is based on the exclusive included comic designed by McFarlane Toys

Aqualad includes two water swords and base

Included is a collectible comic featuring what the figure is based on, as well as a collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers