Batman: Knightfall 30th Anniversary SDCC Figure Revealed by McFarlane

The final San Diego Comic Con 2023 exclusive figure from McFarlane Toys has been revealed for the 30th Anniversary of Batman: Knightfall

McFarlane Toys has unveiled its final San Diego Comic Con 2023 exclusive figure. In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of DC Comics hit story arc Batman: Knightfall comes a limited edition, Batman. The Bat will feature a slipcover case and will add new deco to the already revealed Nightfall Batman figure. He will come with a Certificate of Authenticity, but it is unclear if this release will be limited like other DC Multiverse figures we have seen. The Dark Knight will come with an extra pair of hands, a batarang, a display base, and a collectible card with a holder. If you love Batman, then this is a fun and unique hand-painted figure that collectors will surely not want to miss. Sadly, he will be available only at SDCC at the DC Booth #4645, along with four other figures. Fans can see his product page right here, and stay tuned to see if any of these releases arrive online after the con.

Batman: Knightfall 30th Anniversary (Gold Label) SDCC

"BATMAN™ has dedicated his life to an endless crusade, a war on all criminals in the name of his murdered parents, who were taken from him when he was just a child. Since that tragic night, he has trained his body and mind to near physical perfection to be a self-made super hero. He's developed an arsenal of technology that would put most armies to shame. And he's assembled teams of his fellow heroes, like the JUSTICE LEAGUE™ and THE OUTSIDERS™. In the name of his murdered parents, BRUCE WAYNE™ wages eternal war on the criminals of GOTHAM CITY™. He is vengeance. He is the night. He is BATMAN™!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

BATMAN™ is based on his look in DC™ comics

Accessories include extra hands, Batarang, art card stand and display base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2023 EXCLUSIVE

