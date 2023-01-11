Batman Goes Gladiator with New McFarlane Toys Dark Nights Release McFarlane Toys dives in to the DC Multiverse once again as our heroes enter the arena and Batman dons new Gladiator armor

Are you not Entertained?! Well, you better be, as McFarlane Toys is back yet again with another Batman figure. A new DC Comics Dark Nights Metal figure has arrived, coming from the #1 issue with Gladiator Batman. Batman and the rest of the Justice League have been kidnapped and forced to fight in Mongul's out-of-this-world gladiator arena. Each member was given a specialty-crafted suit to suit their own weaknesses perfectly. Batman now fights in an all-armored badass Batsuit as he wields a deadly axe. A lot of intense detail was captured with the figure, and it will be an excellent addition to any fans Batcave. Hopefully, McFarlane Toys will give us the other Gladiator Version of the Justice League to give DC Comics fans a whole set. Gladiator Batman is priced at $19.99, is set for a March 2023 release, and can be found here. Be sure to check out some of the other new DC Multiverse release with Superboy, The Signal, Jay Garrick, and more.

Another Batman Enters the Multiverse with McFarlane

"Trapped on Mongul's planet Warworld, the remaining members of the Justice League have been bound by special armor that strips them of their powers. They are forced to fight any monster, machine, or abomination that Mongul can throw at them in his Gladiatorial arena. Each Machine they were pit against is built to counteract their skillset; however, Batman forever the detective, realized that inside his opponent's mouth was a button bearing his symbol."

"The Toymaker, a captive of Mongul, had created the machines with a fail-safe. When pressed the machine absorbs their respective Justice League member and conjoins the machines into a massive mech piloted by the Members. Batman had discovered Toymaker's true intentions and clues to help them and trick Mongul out of his show."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Gladiator Batman is featured in his look from Dark Nights: Metal

Gladiator Batman comes with battle axe and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

