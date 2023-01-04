Batman Prepares for Hush with New McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figure

Batman has easily been one of the most used characters in the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line. Well, another one has arrived as McFarlane has fully revealed their newest 7" figure with the return to the hit story arc Batman: Hush. Donning his classic blue and gray batsuit once again, Bruce Wayne must uncover the secrets of who the villain Hush is and save Gotham once again. This figure is one of the more comic accurate and standard Batman releases when have received, which is a plus. Everything about this figure is fantastic, from the sculpt, color, detail, and cape. Batman will come with the standard McFarlane Tosy bat accessories with some swappable hands and some batarangs. If you need another Dark Knight for your batcave then collectors can snag this figure up for $19.99. Pre-orders are starting to arrive already starting here, and more online retailers should get them soon.

The DC Comics Storyline Batman: Hush Come to Life

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman is based on his look in Batman: Hush

Batman comes with extra hands, two batarangs and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures