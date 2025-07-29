Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Transformers NYCC 2025 Armada Nemesis Prime Set

Coming out of San Diego Comic Con 2025 some brand new Transformers collectibles are coming soon from Hasbro

San Diego Comic Con 2025 has ended, but Hasbro is already preparing for New York Comic Con 2025 by unveiling new exclusives. For Transformers fans, they will be able to add the new Armada Nemesis Prime & Air Defense Mini‑Con Team to their collection. This figure pack will be a Fall convention-exclusive set that is inspired directly by the Transformers: Armada animated series. Nemesis Prime is back and appears as a Voyager-class figure, standing around 7.5 inches tall, and will feature new deco and head sculpt based on the Legacy Armada Optimus Prime mold.

Nemesis will convert between truck and robot mode in roughly 21 steps and comes with dual blaster accessories plus a cannon, which can all combine into a larger weapon. On top of that, Hasbro has included three Mini‑Cons for this set: Jetstorm, Runway, and Sonar. The Air Defense team of Armada is back and ready for action, with each Mini‑Con transforming into its signature vehicle modes (jet, airliner, shuttle). They all also have the ability to combine together to form the iconic Star Saber blade, which will be a deadly addition to try to strike down Optimus Prime. The Transformers Armada Nemesis Prime and Air Defense Mini-Con Team is priced at $75, and pre-order info for Hasbro Pulse will be offered closer to the NYCC and MCM London conventions.

Transformers: Armada – Nemesis Prime & Air Defense Mini-Cons

"The TRANSFORMERS Armada Nemesis Prime & Air Defense Mini-Con Team action figure pack is inspired by the TRANSFORMERS: Armada animated series. The Voyager Class 7.5-inch Nemesis Prime action figure converts between robot and truck in 21 steps. Air Defense Mini-Con Jetstorm figure converts between robot and aircraft in 12 steps, Air Defense Mini-Con Runway figure converts between robot and jet airliner in 6 steps, and Air Defense Mini-Con Sonar figure converts from robot to shuttle in 8 steps."

"The Mini-Con figures combine to create a Saber accessory that the Nemesis Prime figure can hold. This TRANSFORMERS toy includes 2 blasters and 1 cannon that can be combined to create a larger weapon. The included Matrix of Leadership accessory fits in the Nemesis Prime figure's chest. Build your TRANSFORMERS collection with the TRANSFORMERS Armada Nemesis Prime & Air Defense Mini-Con Team toy figure set! "

