Batman Dark Detective Gets Jokerized with New McFarlane Toys Figure McFarlane Toys is tapping into the DC Multiverse once again with a new set of exclusive releases like a new Batman Dark Detective

The Joker has arrived at McFarlane Toys and is seemingly dishing out some new Gold Label DC Comics figures. McFarlane has revealed that Batman: Dark Detective is back and getting a new Jokerized variant. This figure will feature a brand new Jokerized deco with signature green and purple colors and Joker face paint. The same accessories are not included as the previous Batman figure, with this one featuring four Joker playing cards, a sweet collector card holder, and a display base. These Jokerized figures are simple repaints but dish out something new and unique for DC Comics fans to own. Hopefully, more of these figures will arrive in the future, and in the meantime, fans can find the Jokerized Batman Dark Detective figure exclusive at Target. He will be priced at $24.99, set for an April 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Batman: The Dark Detective Gets a Joker Makeover

"A tyrannical group known as the Magistrate'" has taken over policing Gotham City'" and are cracking down on anyone wearing a mask–heroes and villains alike. After discovering Batman's secret identity, Bruce Wayne disappears fast and almost loses his life in the process. He maintains the illusion that Bruce Wayne's dead and operates out of a basement as his new Batcave™ as he tries to save Gotham City from its new oppressors."

The Joker has taken over and made some enhancements to the Dark Detective

Includes Jokerized accessories: 4 playing cards, collector card holder and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures