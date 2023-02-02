Hasbro Deploys Exclusive Star Wars 212th Clone Trooper Multipack Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like a Clone Trooper multipack!

It is time to turn some clankers into scrap metal once again as Hasbro unveils a new Clone Trooper Multipack. Releasing as part of the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, the 212th Clone Battalion is reporting for duty. This brand new release is similar to past Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney exclusives, with a non-windowed 4-figure set. This set features the four battle-ready Phase II Clones from The Clone Wars with their signature 212th yellow armor. Star Wars fans will get four clones all with removable helmets and six blasters, to get the party starter. One of the best features in this set is Clone Trooper Waxer is among the ranks, giving Star Wars fans his first Vintage Collection debut. This set is getting a $10 upcharge from past releases coming in at $55.99, and is set for a Summer 2023 release. Again, this set is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive (here) as well as Shop Disney exclusive when the item finally arrives in stock.

The 212th Are Reporting for Duty with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PHASE II CLONE TROOPER MULTIPACK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $55.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale PHASE II CLONE TROOPER MULTIPACK figures inspired by the members of the 212th legion from STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS in time for the animated series' 20th anniversary. So symbolic were Clone Troopers of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: the Clone Wars."

"These figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco and a special 20th Anniversary logo on the packaging. Includes 4 figures, including Waxer and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available this Summer exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney."