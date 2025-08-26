Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Deploys New Replica Star Wars Shoretrooper Electronic Helmet

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveil some brand new Star Wars collectibles are arriving Fall 2026

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars Black Series Shoretrooper electronic replica helmet for Fall 2025

Helmet features detailed weathering, adjustable fit, and authentic voice changer at the press of a button

Inspired by Shoretrooper appearances in Rogue One, The Mandalorian, and Andor on Disney+

Pre-orders available now for $109.99 at Hasbro Pulse and other major online retailers

Get ready for galactic defense as Hasbro has revealed its newest Star Wars electronic helmet replica. Scariff is calling, as the Shoretrooper, also known as the Coastal Defender Stormtrooper, is ready for duty. This Imperial soldier first appeared in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, specifically on the Battle of Scariff. They would then return in a few episodes of The Mandalorian, showing that they did fight outside of just tropical climates. Trained for combat in coastal and tropical environments, this Stormtrooper style of armor features a tan and blue color scheme to help capture that beach setting.

Hasbro has now faithfully captured the Shoretrooper for their next Star Wars replica helmet, which features detailed weathering and an adjustable interior band to help fit most head sizes. With a press of the button on the side of the helmet, Star Wars collectors can also sound like a Shoretrooper. These replica helmets are always amazing to wear or display in your growing Star Wars collection, and it is nice to see some of these newest troopers getting replicas. Now we need to get some The Bad Batch replica helmets. Pre-orders are already live for $109.99 at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Shoretrooper Helmet

"Reimagine iconic scenes from in the STAR WARS saga – and create your own – with STAR WARS helmet and Lightsaber™ adult roleplay items! This helmet is detailed to look like a shoretrooper's helmet from the STAR WARS: ANDOR live-action series on Disney+."

"An impressive addition to any STAR WARS fan's collection or adult costume. Press the button on the side of the helmet to sound like a shoretrooper. Includes interior band for an adjustable fit for most head sizes. Requires 3x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries (not included). Look for other premium THE BLACK SERIES roleplay items such as Force FX Elite Lightsabers™ (sold separately, subject to availability)."

