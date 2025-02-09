Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Gets Beastly with New Transformers Sharkticon with Sky-Byte

Hasbro is back with some brand new releases for Transformers Age of the Primes including the arrival of Voyager Class Sky-Byte

Sky-Byte transforms from robot to shark in 28 steps, equipped with fin accessories and missile blaster.

Pre-order Sky-Byte now on Hasbro Pulse for $34.99, with an August 2025 release.

Join the Primes universe, exploring the mythology of the first Transformers in this exciting new series.

Sky-Byte is an intelligent and poetic Predacon that was introduced to fans in the hit Transformers: Robots in Disguise (2001) series. He is a gentle soul but is ruthless in battle and always seeks out Megatron's approval, which is very hard to get. The baddest shark around is now back with a brand new Transformers: Age of the Primes figure. The Age of the Prime is Hasbro's latest wave of figures that is dedicated to the Thirteen Primes, the very first bots in Transformers mythology. Sky-Byte is making the list for this series with a sweet Predacon release that converts from robot to shark mode in just 28 steps.

This shark will also come equipped with two fin accessories and a deadly double missile blaster, which can be used in both modes. Standing 7" tall, Sky-Byte is ready to take down Autobots and Maximals alike, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $34.99 with an August 2025 release. Be sure to check out some of the other new releases from Hasbro, with the Constructions and Rescue Bots also getting new figures.

Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Sky-Byte

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Sky-Byte action figure! This 7-inch Sky-Byte action figure converts between robot mode and shark mode in 28 steps. Includes 2 fin accessories and a blaster accessory that attaches to the figure."

"The Sky-Byte figure is inspired by the character from the Transformers universe and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Transformers: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in Transformers mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality."

