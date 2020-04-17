Hasbro Pulse Announces Fan First Friday's and Star Wars Cardbacks

A couple of weeks ago Hasbro showed off some new Star Wars Vintage Collectibles figures. These special announcements were shown during Hasbro's Star Wars Fan Appreciation Day where multiple sites revealed a new figure. This time, however, Hasbro Pulse is showing off some of the packagings for these beauties during their Fan First Friday's. This is a new concept for Hasbro Pulse as they will be sharing something new and exciting info every week over some of our favorite brands. This could include behind the scenes videos, Q&As, images, and more. This time we are getting a special look at some of the packaging of some upcoming Star Wars Vintage Collection figures. Three figures have been shown and they are the Power Droid, Clone Commander Wolffe, and K-2SO. First up is the Power Droid that is featuring a nice purple and 80s style look backing. This is also the first time we will be getting a card back that is movie accurate. Hasbro notes that the original 1979 figure was not accurate for the figure presented which will be a new must have for Star Wars fans.

Clone Commander Wolffe is reporting for duty next as he is getting a custom art card back for a real version of the figure. This is mainly due to the figure being popularized in the animated Clone Wars series. This figure looks beautifully designed and will also have a removable helmet. The last figure Hasbro has shown off is the Rogue One K-2SO figure. This will be the first Rogue One figure to be released in the Hasbro Star Wars Vintage Collecting in more than a year. The Rogue One film did amazing in the hearts of fans but I feel like the collectible from the film was not that loved. This K-2SO figure looks pretty amazing though, the detail and articulation will make you want to get two just to open one for yourself. He is featured with a classic film screen as his card back which isn't too surprising. All of these figures will bring something special to any Star Wars fans collection. Hasbro and their vintage series of the figure have always been quite popular with collectors and these figures will easily fly off the shelves. Make sure you lock down your pre-orders for the figure you want and you can find them all located here. Stay tuned with Bleeding Cool for all your collectible needs and may the force be with you.