Hasbro Announces Tenacious D and More Special Guests for PulseCon

The upcoming Pulse Con 2020 is going to be a bigger event then we all thought as Hasbro announced their guest list. Over the two day convention (September 25-26, 2020) guests will be popping in and out of the multiple panels. Each guest will have their time to shine in their panel and will be a real treat for fans who plan on watching it for free on their YouTube channel. The guests scheduled to make an appearance include:

John Cena from WWE and Bumblebee

from WWE and Bumblebee Joe Manganiello from True Blood

from True Blood Ashley Eckstein from Star Wars: The Clone Wars as Ahsoka Tano

from Star Wars: The Clone Wars as Ahsoka Tano Matthew Lillard from Scream and Shaggy in Scooby-Doo (2002)

from Scream and Shaggy in Scooby-Doo (2002) Ernie Hudson from Ghostbuster films and the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife

from Ghostbuster films and the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife Jason Reitman Ghostbusters: Afterlife director

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Dee Bradley Baker from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and voice behind Obi-Wan Kenobi, Plo Koon, and many others.

from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and voice behind Obi-Wan Kenobi, Plo Koon, and many others. Henry Golding who plays Snake Eyes in the upcoming 2021 G.I. Joe film

If that was not enough there will be two special concerts with Tenacious D and Fall Out Boy. Things kick off Saturday the 9/26 as Tenacious D starts their concert at 1:30pm EST and can watch and take part in the live Q&A that will be hosted by the one and only John Cena. That night, PulseCon will come to a close with a special performance by Fall Out Boy as fans reel in all the amazing toy news that will be coming our way. The concerts seem random but it is a great way to get the most out of our current convention less world at the moment. I know I will be tuning in just to check out Jack Black and Kyle Glass shred out, will you? Check out some of the official details below and stay tuned for more Hasbro Pulse Con 2020 info as it comes.

Musical Guests

"Tune-in for unique musical experiences from top billing artists Fall Out Boy, Lights and Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D throughout Hasbro's 2-day virtual pop culture event, Hasbro PulseCon. You can expect energetic musical moments starting with Lights closing out Day 1 on Friday, 9/25. Then, on Day 2 on Saturday, 9/26 a Tenacious D concert will take place at 1:30pm EST, where attendees can watch them perform and participate in a live Q&A hosted by John Cena! Finally, Hasbro PulseCon will come to a close on Saturday evening with a special performance from Fall Out Boy."