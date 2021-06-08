Hasbro Releases New Slimed Glow Figures For Ghostbusters Day

To celebrate Ghostbusters Day, Hasbro has revealed new 6" figures for their popular Ghostbusters Plasma Series. The original team is back with a new deco for Peter Venkman, Ray Stanz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddmore. Each character is designed after their 1984 Ghostbusters film with some nice photo-real head sculpts that have now been splashed with slime. The ghosts strike again as each figure will now feature a new glow in the dark effect and deco with added slime effect added to their outfits and body. Not only will this add a new slimy effect to these popular figures but it will bring those Proton Pack streams to life.

All of these new Slimed Glowing Ghostbusters figures are priced at roughly $27.99 and are sold separately here, but some places are offering a bundle. Enhance your paranormal collection by adding these legendary ghost hunters to your collection. With Ghostbusters: Afterlife on the horizon, I imagine Hasbro has more ghost-busting collectible right around the corner, so stay tuned for more reveals as they come.

We came. We saw. We kicked its ass.

"Kids and collectors alike can imagine slimy struggles and eerie ecto-encounters from the Ghostbusters Universe with figures from the Ghostbusters Plasma Series! These Peter Venkman and Ray Stantz action figures features glow-in-the-dark ecto-plasm deco for that supernatural "slimed" look. The man with the mouth: Peter Venkman can talk himself out of almost anything … except being slimed by a Class-5 entity. Winston will be the first to remind the team that getting slimed was not in the job description! Egon hasn't quite figured out a way to avoid being slimed… yet. To charge glow-in-the-dark effect, place under light. These six-inch-scale action figures are detailed to look the characters from the 1984 Ghostbusters movie, featuring premium detail, glow-in-the-dark deco, and multiple points of articulation."

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: ghostbusters, hasbro