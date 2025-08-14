Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Reveals Beastly Transformers Takara Tomy Predaking Figure

A new Transformers Takara Tomy figure is on the way as fans return to the Beast Wars era with the arrival of AM-T02 Predaking

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the new Takara Tomy AM-T02 Predaking, inspired by Transformers: Generation 1's beast era.

This Predaking figure features five combining Predacons: Razorclaw, Rampage, Divebomb, Headstrong, and Tantrum.

Highly articulated, die-cast construction designed for premium detail, intuitive transformation, and display.

Now available for pre-order at $439.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with an expected release in late June 2026.

Call of the Primitives is a standout episode from Transformers: Generation 1 (Season 3, Episode 27), which originally aired in 1987. In this episode, a mysterious entity named Tornedron, created by the godlike Primacron, begins wiping out entire planets and Transformer factions. Recognizing the danger, the ancient Oracle summons all "primitive" Transformers—those with beast modes like the Dinobots, Predacons, Terrorcons, and others to stop this threat. During the finale, the Predacons unite to form the power combiner Transformers character Predaking, showcasing one of his earliest animated appearances.

Hasbro brings its fury and power to life with its new Transformers Takara Tomy AM-T02 Predaking figure. Coming in at 11.8" tall, this figure will feature all 5 combiner figures: Razorclaw, Rampage, Divebomb, Headstrong, and Tantrum. Predaking will feature an impressive number of weapons, including blasters and swords, to help get the job done. Original Japanese-language packaging and instructions are also included, along with a massive $439.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a late June 2026 release date.

Transformers Takara Tomy AM-T02 Predaking

"Predaking joins the Adamas Machina line, a high-end die-cast figure series that fuses mecha aesthetics with premium design and functionality. Inspired by his appearance in the classic Transformers episode Call of the Primitives, Predaking has been reinterpreted with new concept art by Satoshi Amemiya, animation director at TRIGGER."

"The five Predacons – Razorclaw, Rampage, Divebomb, Tantrum, and Headstrong – convert from Mecha Beast Mode to Robot Mode and unite to form the towering Predaking, standing at approximately 300mm tall. Each transformation and fusion step has been designed for intuitive, hands-on action. Every part has been engineered with extensive articulation, including double-jointed elbows and knees, forward-bending torso, swing-out shoulder joints and fully articulated fingers and toes. The fine engineers is topped off with a highly detailed paintwork layered across a body featuring high-grade metallic parts."

