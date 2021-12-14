Hasbro Reveals First The Book of Boba Fett Vintage Collection Figure

The Book of Boba Fett is just around the corner, and two new figures have arrived for his week's Bring Home the Bounty. Hasbro has debuted the first two figures from the upcoming Disney+ series as part of their 3.75" The Vintage Collection line. Fennec Shand and Boba Fett kick off the line with two fantastic figures, with Shand coming with a blaster, blue jug, and a helmet. Boba Fett, on the other hand, will get his own Deluxe figure featuring new windowless packaging and comes with a removable helmet and 9 accessories. From multiple blasters, jet pack pieces, Stormtrooper helmets, and a rocket effect, this figure is a necessary addition to any Star Wars collection. Both The Book of Boba Fett figures are set to release in between Q2 – Q3 2022 and are set to go up for pre-order tomorrow at 1 PM EST. Each figure will be a common release with Fennec priced at $13.99, and Boba coming in at $26.49, and be on the lookout here, here, and here for when pre-orders arrive.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH FENNEC SHAND Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $13.99/Available: Fall 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH FENNEC SHAND Figure inspired by the live-action series STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT on Disney+. The STAR WARS Vintage Collection features premium design and detailing with Kenner-inspired branding, a great gift for fans and collectors. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available at most major retailers."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BOBA FETT (TATOOINE) WORLD-BUILDING SET – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Summer 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BOBA FETT (TATOOINE) WORLD-BUILDING SET inspired by the live-action series STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT on Disney+. The STAR WARS Vintage Collection features premium design and detailing with Kenner-inspired branding, a great gift for fans and collectors. Includes figure and 9 accessories. Available at most major retailers."