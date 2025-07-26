Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, sdcc

Hasbro Reveals New Spider-Man x Magic the Gathering Marvel Legends

San Diego Comic Con is here and that means some brand new reveals are coming off the floor including new Marvel Legends figures

Magic: The Gathering has crafted up plenty of impassive collars these past few years with Fallout, The Lord of the Rings, Jurassic Park, Doctor Who, and now Spider-Man. That is right, the Spider-Verse is getting a magical makeover with a whole new slew of collectible cards for Magic. However, the collab did not stop there, as there will also be special edition Marvel Legends figures coming soon. These special bundles will feature a brand new figure along with a companion Magic: The Gathering card that will be available only with that figure.

Kicking things off first is none other than the sensational wall-crawler, as Battle Damaged Spider-Man is here. This is the first battle-damaged Spidey to arrive in the Legends line, and he is everything fans want. From a torn costume, extra unmasked head, and even some web effects, this is the figure you have been looking for. The Magic: The Gathering x Spider-Man Marvel Legends sets are priced at $39.99, and this one gets a wider retailer release, including Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2025 release.

Marvel Legends x Magic: The Gathering Battle-Damaged Spider-Man

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Magic: The Gathering Battle-Damaged Spider-Man figure and enhance your Magic deck with a playable card! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics, the collectible 6-inch scale Spider-Man figure is fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs."





"This Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including alternate unmasked head, 2 thwip hands, 2 wall-crawling hands, web line, and web shield; plus an exclusive foil Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man card to expand your spider-collection. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

