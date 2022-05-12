Hasbro Reveals New Transformers Takara Tomy Figure with Trailbreaker

Hasbro has revealed the newest Transformers Takara Toy Masterpiece figure imported directly from Japan. The Autobot Cybertron Warrior Trailbreaker is making his way to the battlefield with a highly detailed and articulated figure. Trailbreaker will come in his original Japanese packaging and will even include Japanese instruction to keep him as close to his original Takara Tomy release as possible. The Transformers Autobot will transform from a licensed Toyota Hilux 4WD car and is packed with accessories. The Takara Tomy release will come with an animated grill, antenna, blast effect, multi-nozzle, and even some swappable heads. These Transformers Takara Tomy are always a blast to see, and they will be a must-own collectible for any dedicated collector. Pre-orders for the Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker are already live right here for $152.99, with a March 2023 release.

"The Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Trailbreaker figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. Perfect for collectors seeking the ultimate Transformers experience, this figure showcases the Autobot Cybertron warrior, Trailbreaker, with premium deco and detailing. Includes: Trailbreaker figure, 2 alternate faces, left fist alternate hand, multi-nozzle, animated version grill, blast effect, parabolic antenna, deco sticker, character card, and original Japanese-language instructions."

Authentic Takara Tomy products as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Figure depicts the Autobot Cybertron warrior, Trailbreaker

Premium collectible

Fully jointed and highly articulated, which allows for intricate posabilty in action poses, especially when holding weapon accessories

Detailed deco and accessories, including an left fist alternate hand, animated version grill, a parabolic antenna, a multi-nozzle, and blast effect

Comes with 2 alternate faces (laugh and scream)

Converts from licensed Toyota Hilux 4WD car mode to robot mode

Ages 15 and up

Warning: Choking Hazard — Small parts may be generated. Not for children under 3 years.