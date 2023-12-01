Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios, the lion king

The Circle of Life Arrives with Iron Studios D100 The Lion King Statue

Iron Studio is back with a beautiful assortment of new statues from around the multiverse including a new D100 statue with The Lion King

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a Disney 100th Anniversary Lion King statue for $799.

Statue features iconic Pride Rock scene with Simba, Mufasa, Sarabi, and Rafiki.

Detailed 13.4" tall collectible scheduled for Q2 2024 release, perfect for fans.

Part of a series celebrating Disney's centenary with more classic characters to come.

Prepare to be transported to the heart of the Pride Lands as Iron Studios proudly unveils their latest Disney 100th Anniversary statue. Capturing the essence of The Lion King's iconic opening Pride Rock sequence, this gorgeous statue comes in at a whopping 13.4" tall. Relive the awe-inspiring moment when Simba is presented to the animal kingdom by Rafiki, standing atop the majestic Pride Rock. Mufasa, Sarabi, and Zazu are all nicely crafted on a Pride Lands base. Iron Studios even captures Rafiki's painting of Simba on the front, capturing the importance of this lion cub. The Lion King is an all-time Disney classic, and this statue beautifully captures the Disney film. Dedicated The Lion King fans will be able to snag up this pricey D100 Statue for $799, with the statue getting a Q2 2024 release. Be on the lookout for more Iron Studios D100 statues with The Beauty and the Beast, Peter Pan, and more.

Lion King Deluxe – Disney Classics 100 Years

"On the Pride Lands, in Africa, hundreds of animals gather around the Pride Rock, a pulpit of rocks used by the ruler to answer the pleas of his subjects and for celebrations. For everyone present there, Rafiki, the wise shaman Mandrill, advisor to the kingdom, raises in his hands, presenting to the animals gathered there, the small Simba, newborn prince cub, heir of the Kingdom. Right behind, his parents, the proud king Mufasa and queen Sarabi, followed by their butler, the Hornbill bird Zazu."

"Replicating one of the most striking scenes from the 32nd Walt Disney Animated Classics animated feature film, Iron Studios present the statue "Lion King Deluxe – Disney Classics 100 Years – Art Scale 1/10", another awarded classic, selected to be preserved in the National Film Registry by the U.S. Library of Congress for being culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant, adding to their line of statues celebrating the 100 years of Disney by Iron Studios, over a diorama base richly decorated with trees and vegetation of the plains in which the scene takes place, surrounded by tribal drawings and symbols from the movie in a side surface that resembles the texture of wood."

