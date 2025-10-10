Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, tron

Hasbro Reveals New Tron: Heroes of the Grid HasLab Campaign

New York Comic Con is upon us and Hasbro has revealed a brand new HasLab campaign as collectors enter the Grid with Tron

Tron is a groundbreaking 1982 science fiction film produced by Disney that explores the digital world inside a computer system. The story follows Kevin Flynn, a computer programmer who gets digitized and pulled into a virtual realm called the Grid, where programs appear as humanoid avatars. There, he meets Tron, a security program fighting against the oppressive Master Control Program (MCP). Hasbro is now entering the Grid as it announces the arrival of new Tron 3.75" action figures, inspired by the hit 1982 film. However, it appears that Hasbro will only be releasing these figures as part of a new HasLab crowdfunding campaign. The set will feature five 3.75" Tron action figures that will get their own card back packaging with Flynn, Tron, Yori, Sark, and Program.

To make things even better, this set comes with blue and yellow Light Cycles that can fit a figure inside and will have removable light walls. Hasbro has also added a USB-powered display base that brings the Grid to life and will light up this display. The Tron: Heroes of the Grid HasLab is priced at a wild price of $259.99, and it will require a total of 10,000 backers to get the project off the ground. The campaign will run for 45 days and will end on November 24, 2025, and fans can check out and back the HasLab now on Hasbro Pulse.

Tron: Heroes of the Grid 3.75" HasLab Collector Set

"Inspired by the original TRON (1982) film, the TRON: HEROES OF THE GRID 3.75" SCALE COLLECTOR SET is coded by fans for fans in meticulous detail. If this campaign is successfully backed, the offering will include:

Original TRON (1982) collector set with USB-powered light-up Grid display base

2 TRON Light Cycles with screen accurate figure seating and removable light walls

ADDITIONAL HASLAB DETAILS – Greetings, Programs. Now is your only chance to crowdfund this exclusive collectible TRON Grid set. Your user power is required before the offer is de-rezzed.

– Greetings, Programs. Now is your only chance to crowdfund this exclusive collectible TRON Grid set. Your user power is required before the offer is de-rezzed. Return to The Grid – This 1:18 centerpiece of The Grid commemorates the original digital frontier. It's an ideal product to expand your collection with its LED-lit USB-C powered backdrop (power cord not included)."

