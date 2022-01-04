Hasbro Reveals Repackage Re-Release of Prototype Armor Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett is here, and take means the spotlight is back in the world's favorite and most badass bounty hunter. Leading up to the new Disney+ series, StarWars.com started the Bring Home The Bounty event that gave collectors new Star Wars collectibles each week with figures, apparel, books, and so much more. The original event has ended, but it looks like some Bonus Bounties have arrived include a new Star Wars: The Black Series figure featuring Boba Fett. Boba Fett dons the iconic Prototype Amor once again with this repacked and repainted rerelease, which is now put under The Black Series The Empire Strikes Back line.

Originally released as a Walgreens exclusive, the popular 6" The Black Series Prototype Boba figure is back once again. It looks likes the art on the side is just a repainted version of the Return of the Jedi versions. It also appears The Empire Strike Back Boba figure is being used for this figure with a simple all-white repaint. While not being an exact release of the Prototype Armor Boba Fett, this figure will still be sought after. I would love to see an actual recreation of the Prototype Armor with the included Star Wars towel cape. I never acquired the original Walgreens figure, so I am actually glad this figure is getting a rerelease so I will be hoping to get one tomorrow. Pre-orders will drop tomorrow (January 5, 2022) at 1PM EST online, but it is unknown where it will be dropping (most likely as a retailer exclusive). Collectors can find all of the other Star Wars Boba Fett Bonus Bounties reveals right here. Be sure to catch the newest episode of The Book of Boba tomorrow, and be sure to stay tuned for more Star Wars reveals throughout the run of the first season.