Hasbro Reveals Star Wars TVC 501st Clone Trooper Figure

New Star Wars figures are going up for pre-order tomorrow (Feb. 10, 2022), including two The Vintage Collection releases. Finally, The Empire Series Back Yoda will be going up tomorrow with a nice sculpt, fabric robe, as well as the classic Kenner snake necklace. Collectors will also be getting the return of an iconic Clone Trooper as the 501st Trooper is getting placed on The Clone Wars card back. This iconic regiment plays a big role in the Star Wars mythos and even made its return in one of the most recent episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. The figure will feature an updated head sculpt which will mean his helmet can be removed, which is always a plus.

Army building has only grown with collectors in the past couple of years, so the return of the 501st Clone Trooper is a welcome one. 501st members Captain Rex, Echo, Fives, and Jesse, are already in The Vintage Collection so it'll be nice to add some meat behind them. Whether you want to help the Siege of Mandalore or the Attack on the Jedi Order, these are perfect for you and are set to arrive for pre-order tomorrow at 1 PM EST here. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming Star Wars figures coming from Hasbro with a new Archive Collection, Boba Fett's Throne Room, and more. Do not forget to check out some of the new The Mandalorian reveals as well, like The Black Series Dark Trooper and the Morak Din Djarin Vintage Collection figure.

"Seen during the Star Wars live stream today, it's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Yoda and Clone Trooper (501st Legion)! Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse beginning February 10th at 1:00pm ET!"