Hasbro Teases Upcoming Star Wars The Black Series Rancor HasLab

The cat is out of the bag as Hasbro teases their next Star Wars HasLab crowdfunding campaign. Two Star Wars crowdfunding event has already arrived from Hasbro with great success featuring Jabba's Sailing Barge and The Mandalorian Razor Crest. Both collectibles were scaled for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection line giving collectors 3.75" ships. However, Hasbro is getting larger this time with their next Star Wars HasLab as it is set for their 6" The Black Series line. Speculation flooded fan's heads as they guess what Hasbro could possibly make create, and we finally have our answer. Collectors will revisit Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as we travel to Tatooine once more with the announcement of The Black Series Rancor! Only one teaser image was shown of the Rancor Pit, but the confirmation can be found right here.

Besides the teaser image, no other information has been revealed besides the fact that it is confirmed to be a Rancor. This does give us some new questions though, that will surely be answered in the next Star Wars live stream event that will happen at a future time. Some of these questions are in regards to the size because a Rancor as it can not be as tall as the Marvel Legends HasLabs Galactus, which was 32" high. Star Wars lore puts the Rancor about 14 feet tall, but Luke Skywalker's duel with the beast would say otherwise. I would expect at least a 24" Rancor which would be 4 The Black Series figures high. We can imagine the beast will be fully articulated with poseable hands to grip unlucky figures. I just hope there is more to it with an added diorama of the Pit with a platform where we can drop our 6" figures in. All will be reveals in the coming months, so stay tuned here and check out all the new Star Wars collectibles here.