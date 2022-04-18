Mace Windu Hits the Battlefield with New Star Wars LEGO Set

The Clone Wars rages on as LEGO reveals their newest Star Wars set with the Republic Fighter Tank. Coming in at 262 pieces, this set features Mace Windu is taking the charge against the Separatist Army with his clones. One of the coolest things about this set is the debut of the 187th Legion Clone Troopers and Clone Commander. Their purple design is fantastic, and this is a set of clones we have not seen collectibles for in quite some time. The Republic Tank will feature two spring loaded shooters, an opening cockpit, a rear hatch, and a Clone Commander lookout. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Republic Fighter Tank is priced at $39.99 and pre-orders are not live just yet. However, pre-orders are scheduled to go live right here on April 26, 2021, and stay then for more Star Wars sets as they are revealed.

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans can play out exciting clashes between Mace Windu's 187th Legion Clone Troopers and the Battle Droids with this LEGO® brick-built Republic Fighter Tank (75342). It features hidden wheels for a hover effect, 2 elevating spring-loaded shooters and a lookout for the Clone Commander on top. There are 4 LEGO minifigures in the set: Mace Windu and new-for-May-2022 versions of the 187th Legion Clone Commander and Troopers, plus 2 Battle Droids – all with cool weapons."

"Thinking of buying this awesome building toy as a gift for a Star Wars™ fan who is new to LEGO sets? No worries – step-by-step instructions are included to guide their fun, creative journey. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe since 1999. LEGO Star Wars has become its most successful theme with a wide variety of buildable models to excite people of all ages."

