Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

New Optimus Prime Transformers: War for Cybertron DLX Revealed

Threezero has revealed a new set of DLX figures inspired by the events of the Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

Article Summary Discover the new DLX Optimus Prime figure based on Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy.

Optimus Prime stands 10” tall with 50 points of articulation and LED eyes and chest features.

Includes Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, Energon Shield, and advanced die-cast metal frame.

Pre-orders are now available for $189.90, with a release date set for Q2 2025.

Threezero is returning to the events of Transformers: War for Cybertron with their latest DLX figure. Optimus Prime, the Leader of the Autobots, is fighting in the final days of Cybertron's civil war once again. Unlike his traditional portrayal, as seen in the cartoons, this version of Optimus is still developing into the legendary Prime fans know and love. As the war rages on between Autobots and Decepticons, he is the one who is now burdened with difficult choices that determine Cybertron's fate. Coming in at 10" tall, this DLX figure is an impressive non-transforming Transformers figure that features 50 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Threezero has loaded this version of Optimus Prime, though, with weathered deco, swappable hands, Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, and Energon Shield. He will even feature LED eyes and chest to really help bring this hero to life. Pre-orders are already live for $189.90, with Optimus being set for a Q2 2025 release.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy DLX Optimus Prime

"Hasbro and threezero are pleased to introduce the Autobot leader Optimus Prime as the first TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY product in the Transformers DLX Collectible Figure Series! DLX Collectible Figures present intricate Transformers designs in a smaller scale with high-fidelity production value. With its unique die-cast metal frame design, DLX not only provides an advanced range of articulation, but also greatly enhances the weight and durability."

"At 10 inches (25.4cm) tall, the Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy DLX Optimus Prime collectible figure features approximately 50 points of articulation, a die-cast metal frame, and LED illuminated eyes and chest cavity. Accessories include Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, Energon Shield, a total of five pairs of interchangeable hands, and a DLX Action Stand for various expressive poses. Like other DLX series figures."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!