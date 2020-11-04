Transformers Go Gold with New Hasbro Pulse Exclusives 

Hasbro is taking us back to 1985 with The return of a classic episode from the animated Transformers show. From Season 2, Episode 27, we are going back to The Golden Lagoon with new four new figure sets. Each figure is highly detailed and shows deco the liquified element "Electrum" from the animated show. Each Transformers figure will also have special collectors edition box that is designed with freestyle character art concepts and gold leaf colors and textures. These figures will be sold just as they were in Japan with original packaging in Japanese language instructions just like other Takara Tomy figures. The Transformers that will be getting the Golden makeover are:

All of these figures are set as Hasbro Exclusives, and each varies in price. Golden Lagoon Optimus Prime will cost $179.99, Golden Lagoon Soundwave will be priced at $139.99, and Golden Lagoon Starscream will be priced at $44.99. Lastly, the Transformers three-pack that includes Beachcomber, Perceptor, and Seaspray will be priced at $89.99. Links for each of these can be found located above next to their name, and they are expected to ship out January 1, 2021. Make sure you add some gold to your bot collection.

"Detailed with the invulnerable qualities of Electrum from The Golden Lagoon, these TRANSFORMERS are ready for battle! Celebrating 35 years since The Golden Lagoon episode aired, peep these lustrous Takara Tomy Golden Lagoon Transformers with EXCLUSIVE PACKAGING, including GL-01 Convoy (Optimus Prime), GL-02 Starscream, GL-03 Beachcomber, Perceptor, and Seaspray, and GL-04 Soundwave. Available for pre-order now ONLY at Hasbro Pulse!"

Authentic Takara Tomy Product as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Figure comes in a special collector box, designed with a freestyle character art concept and gold leaf colors and textures

Figure and accessories feature gold and gold chrome deco paying homage to the iconic "Golden Lagoon" episode from the original animated series

Attach weapon accessories to figure in robot mode