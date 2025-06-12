Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Unveils G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback B.A.T.

Enhance your G.I. Joe Classified Series collection with some brand new releases from Hasbro as the war rages on with Cobra

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback B.A.T., inspired by classic 1980s designs

Battle Android Trooper returns with vintage packaging and updated 6-inch articulation for collectors

Includes 11 accessories like battle-damaged head, swappable hands, chest plates, and figure stand

Priced at $24.99, the Retro Cardback B.A.T. is available for pre-order now with a December 2025 release

The Cobra B.A.T. is one of the most fearsome and iconic troopers in Cobra's technologically enhanced ranks. These Battle Android Troopers were first introduced in the mid-80s and are fully robotic infantry soldiers with a cold killing personality. Their arms can be modified into a variety of deadly weapons to take on the G.I. Joes, like flamethrowers, claw hands, and even laser blasters. Collectors have seen B.A.T. figures before but are now back for a new G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback release.

Enhance your Cobra army with this rerelease that features the Battle Android Trooper in a classic deco and a retro cardback packaging. A nice set of accessories is included as well, with battle-damaged head and chest plates, a pistol, and an assortment of swappable weapon hands. These figures are a nice throwback to the classic 1980s G.I. Joe line, but now in the updated 6" format with sweet articulation, accessories, and packaging. The G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback B.A.T. is priced at $24.99, pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse, and are set for a December 2025 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro B.A.T. (Battle Android Trooper)

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, B.A.T. (Battle Android Trooper) comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"This B.A.T. (Battle Android Trooper) figure contains 11 character-inspired accessory pieces including alternate battle-damaged head; removable battle-damaged and regular chest plate; backpack with storage for laser, torch and gripper arm attachments; flame jet and laser effects; weapon accessory; and figure stand. Battle Android Troopers (B.A.T.s) are the perfect soldiers: they never question orders, shirk duty, or surrender, and they are cheap and easy to replace. They also have an unfortunate tendency to burst into flame when hit from behind…"

