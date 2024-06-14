Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Fire Brings Some Heat to Target from McFarlane Toys

Return to a growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as new DC Comics 7” figures have arrived for Target’s Geek Out Summer

Article Summary New 7" Fire figure from McFarlane Toys exclusive to Target's Geek Out.

Fire, a Brazilian superheroine, ignites DC Comics Multiverse collection.

Figure features translucent design, flame hands, and a display base.

Ideal for fans to expand their Justice League Unlimited collection.

Fire, also known as Beatriz da Costa, is a Brazilian superheroine in the DC Comics universe. She debuted as Green Fury in Super Friends #25 in 1980 before adopting the name Fire. Beatriz possesses the ability to generate and control green flame, granting her flight, energy projection, and enhanced physical capabilities. She was initially depicted as a DC Comics solo hero, but she would later become a prominent member of the Justice League International Team. She even was part of the Justice League Unlimited series, having some breakout moments throughout the cartoon series.

McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest DC Comics figure, and Frre is answering the call with a new Gold Label figure released exclusively to Target. She will feature a green translucent design along with two attachable flame hand accessories and a display base. Fire would be a great addition for DC Comics fans to build up their Justcie Legaue Unlimited team, and hopefully, that means an Ice figure is planned for the future. Priced at $22.99, Fire is already up for pre-order for the Target Summer Geek Out event.

Build Up Your Justice League Unlimited Team with DC Comics Fire

"Originally a spy for the Brazilian Secret Service, Bea was on a mission when she came into contact with a strange chemical mix called pyroplasm. Her exposure to the substance gave her the metahuman ability to control a green flame that could cover her whole body and allow her to fly."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 2 alternate fire effect hands and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

