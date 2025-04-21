Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils New & Updated Star Wars: The Black Series Han Solo

Star Wars Celebration Japan has arrived and with it, a new selection of collectibles coming soon from Hasbro and a galaxy far, far away

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars Black Series Han Solo figure at Celebration Japan.

The updated Han Solo figure features an improved head sculpt and classic smuggler look.

Figure comes with signature blaster, releasing with A New Hope Chewbacca in August 2025.

Pre-order starts April 18 at $24.99 on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other retailers.

Star Wars Celebration has come and gone, and with it, a new selection of collectibles is on the way. At the end of the Japan Celebration, it was revealed that the next convention will take place in Los Angeles in 2027. This will mark the debut of the next Star Wars film, Starfighter, in theaters, starring Ryan Gosling, and the 50th anniversary of A New Hope. We can imagine plenty of collectibles will be re-released for the event, like this new Black Series Han Solo. That is right, Han Solo returns to Hasbro's 6" Star Wars collection yet again with a newly updated figure.

The head sculpt on this release is better than the previous model and will feature Han in his classic smuggler look. He will come with his signature blaster, which can be holstered, and will be released alongside A New Hope Chewbacca. It would be surprising to see this figure return, but in a new 50th anniversary card back in 2027, either, so stay tuned. This current figure is set for an August 2025 release and is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live.

Star Wars: A New Hope – The Black Series Han Solo

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order on April 18 at 3 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and participating retailers; available Summer 2025). As captain of the Millennium Falcon, Han Solo and his co-pilot Chewbacca came to believe in the cause of galactic freedom. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Han Solo from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. Comes with a blaster accessory, so he's ready for galactic action. Look for more THE BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to recreate your favorite scenes — or imagine your own (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!