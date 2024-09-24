Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Reveals New Godzilla 2000: Millennium (1999) Figure

Godzilla 2000: Millennium from 1999 is now joining Hiya Toys growing catalog of EXQUISITE BASIC Series with new figure

Article Summary Hiya Toys reveals a detailed new Godzilla 2000: Millennium figure, adding to their EXQUISITE BASIC Series.

Godzilla 2000 marks the return of the King of Monsters with a modern design, now faithfully reproduced by Hiya Toys.

This 7-inch tall figure features intricate textures, movable limbs, and swappable hands, priced at $51.

Pre-orders are live now with a Q2 2025 release; more Godzilla figures from All-Out Attack and vs. King Ghidorah coming soon.

Hiya Toys has been delivering some of the best Godzilla figures around lately, ever since they were given the rights past Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse. They continue to bring the world of Toho's legendary kaiju to life and in amazing ways. A brand new 7" tall figure has been unleashed as their new Godzilla 2000: Millennium figure has arrived. The 2000 series marked the explosive return of the King of the Monsters in a new reboot that put the monster into a more modern setting and updated his design to something even deadlier. Hiya Toys is now bringing that design faithfully to life with its latest release with textured body, intense spikes, and menacing expression. Godzilla 2000 will come with some swappable hands and will be fully articulated, including movable limbs, tail, and jaw. This King is ready to destroy anything in his path and is only priced at $51 and pre-orders are live with a Q2 2025 release. Be on the lookout for more Godzilla's coming to life, including versions from All-Out Attack and vs. King Ghidorah.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series Godzilla 2000: Millennium

"Godzilla lands in Nemuro, Hokkaido. He destroys the town and disappears, but then makes another landing in Tokaimura, Ibaraki Prefecture.Meanwhile, a mysterious rock mass discovered in Kashima Nada, Ibaraki Prefecture by the Crisis Control Intelligence (CCI) suddenly begins flying and confronts Godzilla.When Godzilla radiates a heat ray, a giant UFO appears from within the rock mass…"

"This brand new Godzilla action figure stands 18CM tall, based on Godzilla 2000: Millennium（1999）. Faithfully reproduces Godzilla's fierce eyes, reptilian mouth, sharp dark green skin and other suit details.Teeth and claws are painted with a yellowed, aged finish to give the piece a more biological. The sharp dorsal fin with the image of flames also has a precise shape and is painted with metallic purple, showing an eye-catching luster."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!