Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett – Episode 1 – Figures We Want

The Book of Boba Fett has arrived, and Star Wars fans are excited to see more adventures arrive for this legendary bounty hunter. With a new series arriving, that means new characters are here to help move the story along. Star Wars has a long history with action figures, and it only has grown with Hasbro. Lately, we have seen a lot of repacks and repaints for Star Wars, but hopefully, with The Book of Boba Fett, more figures are on the way. Two episodes have already aired, and we wanted to reveal our favorite picks from the first episode that deserve a The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figure. Kicking things off first is the two new Twi'lek characters that made their debut with Garsa Fwip, who runs Sanctuary Cantina, and the Twi'lek Majordomo.

While both of these Star Wars characters are not action packed, they are two featured cast members and worthy for The Vintage Collection line. The original Kenner line was loaded with aliens that we saw in Tatooine Cantina, so it is only necessary to continue the line. One of the biggest things to come out of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, is the focus of the Tusken Raider culture. We have only seen one side of these deadly raiders in previous films, but now we get a closer look at the culture, fighting skills, and living style. Two of them steal the show with the Tusken Raider Chief and Tusken Warrior. Loaded with detail, each of these figures is perfect for TBS, and TVC figure lines with a Tusken Raider re-release that needs to follow.

Last but not least, there are two final designs that deserve this spot on our Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett figure list. Boba Fett in his prisoner outfit is our first choice, as it plays a big part in the show. We already have seen the Tythol version of Boba so a quick costume change will do wonders. Our final Star Wars pick would be the four-armed sand monsters that arise from the Tatooine desert. This Harryhausen tribute creature is a deadly beast, and it has been some time since Hasbro has released a monster figure. Both 3.75" and 6" versions will be perfect for fans, but it is up to Hasbro on what we will see in later 2022. There are our the Book of Boba Episode 1 picks, what are you. Be sure to stay tuned for our Episode 2 picks as well as all of the upcoming pre-order and Star Wars figure releases right here.